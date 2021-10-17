$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after buying an additional 1,817,602 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

