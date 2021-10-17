-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PTRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,330. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Proterra has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

