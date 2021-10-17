$0.24 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SLM reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.42 on Friday. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.