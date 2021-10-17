$0.29 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

OXM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.03. 84,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.