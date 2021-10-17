$0.36 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

