$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.