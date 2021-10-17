-$0.38 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 368,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,157. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

