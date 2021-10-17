-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.31). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

