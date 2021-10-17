$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Etsy posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

ETSY stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Etsy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

