$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.82.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

