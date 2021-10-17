0Chain Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $365,389.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

