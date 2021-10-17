$1.06 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

YUM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

