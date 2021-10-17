$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 430,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,158. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.