$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Belden reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of BDC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 258,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Belden has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

