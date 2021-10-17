$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.