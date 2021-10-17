$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $47.13 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

