$1.36 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Truist reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 654,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

