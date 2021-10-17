$1.54 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. VMware reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 867,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

