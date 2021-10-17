$1.59 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

