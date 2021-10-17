$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.24 on Friday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

