$1.70 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.56. The company had a trading volume of 321,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $200.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $174.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

