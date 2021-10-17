$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $552.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.98 and a 200-day moving average of $489.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

