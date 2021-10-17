-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.98). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

SAGE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.