-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.98). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

SAGE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.