$1.98 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $237.88. 2,598,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

