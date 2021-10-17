$10.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce sales of $10.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.27 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

