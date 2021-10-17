$11.79 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $11.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.88 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $42.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $45.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

