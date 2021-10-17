114,662 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

HCAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

