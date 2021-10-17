$119.33 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $119.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $488.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.03 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $530.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

