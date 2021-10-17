$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.29 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $219.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

