13,718 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96.

