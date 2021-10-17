138,888 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHG opened at $7.86 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

