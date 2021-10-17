$141.29 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $141.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGP opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

