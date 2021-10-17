166,660 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

