$19.13 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $19.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.53 billion and the highest is $19.56 billion. General Electric posted sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $76.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.89 billion to $77.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $83.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.