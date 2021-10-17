19,435 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

