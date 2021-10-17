$198.87 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $198.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $201.80 million. Life Storage posted sales of $156.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $756.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $767.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $844.48 million, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 144,865 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.