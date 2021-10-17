1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ONEM opened at $21.42 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

