1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

