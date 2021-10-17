$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.