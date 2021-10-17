$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.37. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.