$2.28 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $2.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $46.28 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,556,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.