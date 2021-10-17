$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.66. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.54. 202,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,250. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

