$2.75 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.68. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 234,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,981. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

