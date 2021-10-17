$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $203.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

