$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $21.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.00 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $87.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $88.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $88.40 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBA opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.