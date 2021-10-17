21,200 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

