21,942 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stevard LLC owned 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 640.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

