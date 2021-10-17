$23.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $23.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.82 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.86 billion to $94.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $98.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

