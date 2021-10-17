$24.70 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $24.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the highest is $25.30 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

