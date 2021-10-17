$25.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $25.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.